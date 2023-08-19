Drake Surprises Fans Waiting To Get Wristbands For His Show

Drake and 21 S*vage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour has had plenty of show-stopping moments, viral antics, and surprises at each stop. However, the trek isn’t keeping all of its most special moments restricted to what happens once you walk into the venue. Moreover, a group of fans were waiting deep into the night and almost into the next morning on Friday (August 18) to get wristbands for Saturday’s San Francisco show. Said bands grant access to a special standing area. Thanks to new social media clips from this incredibly lucky group, we now see how much the 6 God appreciates their support.

Furthermore, Drake emerged from a black SUV to say hi to these folks, who all expressed shock and awe. They took pictures together and even got into some friendly banter after overcoming the sheer surprise. In fact, the OVO mogul remarked that he lost his voice, but promised it would be back by the time the show started. “You better have it for tomorrow,” a fan told him, and he assured her that he would with a hug.

Drake Greets Fans Waiting Overnight For Concert Wristbands

What’s more is that this priceless interactions for the lucky crew may have found inspiration in another fan’s chronicles of waiting in line overnight. One user posted a video narrating how she slept over on a curb for about 12 hours just to be the first one to get the special wristbands. Not only that, but none other than Drake saw the video and reposted it on his Instagram with a special message. “Babe you can’t tell me what we had was love when this type of love exists in my life,” the 36-year-old wrote.

Drizzy Caught This Fan’s Dedication Online

Meanwhile, there’s obviously no shortage of Drizzy and Slaughter Gang die-hards and casuals alike who experienced this. However, not everyone can be so lucky, but plenty of people still got to see one of the best and most hyped shows of the year. We’ll see what else this duo brings us on the road, and we’re sure it’ll be something that fans appreciate. Still, it’s nothing compared to the gratitude that the artists have for those uplifting them. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

[via]