Drake Surprises Fans Waiting To Get Wristbands For His Show

He may not have had the wristbands they were looking for, but the 6 God certainly gave fans a priceless experience.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Surprises Fans Waiting To Get Wristbands For His Show

Drake and 21 S*vage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour has had plenty of show-stopping moments, viral antics, and surprises at each stop. However, the trek isn’t keeping all of its most special moments restricted to what happens once you walk into the venue. Moreover, a group of fans were waiting deep into the night and almost into the next morning on Friday (August 18) to get wristbands for Saturday’s San Francisco show. Said bands grant access to a special standing area. Thanks to new social media clips from this incredibly lucky group, we now see how much the 6 God appreciates their support.

Furthermore, Drake emerged from a black SUV to say hi to these folks, who all expressed shock and awe. They took pictures together and even got into some friendly banter after overcoming the sheer surprise. In fact, the OVO mogul remarked that he lost his voice, but promised it would be back by the time the show started. “You better have it for tomorrow,” a fan told him, and he assured her that he would with a hug.

Read More: Drake Gifts Birkin Bag To A Fortunate Fan At His Los Angeles Tour Stop

Drake Greets Fans Waiting Overnight For Concert Wristbands

What’s more is that this priceless interactions for the lucky crew may have found inspiration in another fan’s chronicles of waiting in line overnight. One user posted a video narrating how she slept over on a curb for about 12 hours just to be the first one to get the special wristbands. Not only that, but none other than Drake saw the video and reposted it on his Instagram with a special message. “Babe you can’t tell me what we had was love when this type of love exists in my life,” the 36-year-old wrote.

Drizzy Caught This Fan’s Dedication Online

Meanwhile, there’s obviously no shortage of Drizzy and Slaughter Gang die-hards and casuals alike who experienced this. However, not everyone can be so lucky, but plenty of people still got to see one of the best and most hyped shows of the year. We’ll see what else this duo brings us on the road, and we’re sure it’ll be something that fans appreciate. Still, it’s nothing compared to the gratitude that the artists have for those uplifting them. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake Calls Out Fan For Throwing “Disgusting” Boxers On Stage

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.