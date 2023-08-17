Drake Gifts Birkin Bag To A Fortunate Fan At His Los Angeles Tour Stop

Drake and 21 S*vage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour has been as much of an entertainment spectacle as it has been a great performance trek. Whether it’s wild fan interactions, hype-fueling statements and updates on stage, or banter and antics that they get up to while performing, it’s been a lot to take in. Makes the whole thing feel like a blur, if you will. Corny jokes aside, the series of shows certainly won’t slow down anytime soon, referring to both its pace and its newsworthy happening. Moreover, the 6 God recently pulled out a five-figure pink Birkin bag during his set in Los Angeles, and gave it to a blessed fan in the crowd.

What’s more is that Drake made sure with security that the concert attendee got her special “thank you” gift safely. Of course, this wasn’t the only notable stage shenanigans that the Canadian superstar and his Atlanta trap teammate came through with during this show. Actually, it would probably be more accurate to thank Dennis Graham, Aubrey’s father, for this fact. Drake’s dad threw him a massive, slapstick-style oversized bra on stage amid fans’ competition to throw him the biggest.

Drake Made A Fan’s Night With A Birkin Bag

Drake gave a fan a pink Birkin bag tonight at the show in LA #ItsAllABlurTour

Furthermore, the OVO mogul’s been in quite the generous mood as of late, leaving his gifts’ recipients in disbelief. For example, Drake recently gave Fat Joe a gift via the gambling platform Stake that left the New York rap legend in shock and awe. It was a pair of socks that read “Fat Joe’s Socks,” and came after Joe jokingly spoke on Drizzy’s opulent lifestyle. In a video of him sharing his new drip, the 52-year-old shared his amused but grateful reaction.

“You can’t make this s**t up,” Fat Joe remarked. “’Congratulations Fat Joe, it’s your birthday. You’ve got a present from Stake.’ Stake, a.k.a. my brother Drake’s company. What a beautiful package. Oh my God, let me see what they gave us. Fat Joe socks. Yo, this is the most disrespectful s**t I’ve ever seen in my life. Yo Stake, yo Drake. I said I don’t have a sock or croissant. God damn, be careful what you wish for. Thank you. It’s the thought that counts.” For more news on Drake and the “It’s All A Blur” tour, stay posted on HNHH.

