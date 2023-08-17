Drake Gets Comically Large Bra Thrown At Him On Stage

The theme of fans throwing items on stage at Drake has lasted throughout this summer’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. One of the more viral moments early on the tour was when someone threw her surprisingly large bra on stage. The reaction from Drake himself and the resulting search for the woman made viral news for weeks following the event. Since then fans have doubled down with the rapper often seeing bras thrown on stage and even making jokes about it himself.

But at a recent show, Drake got a gift thrown on stage that stopped him in his tracks. The astronomically large bra had the rapper cracking up on stage and quickly realizing it was a joke. Apparently, the joke was courtesy of his own dad who threw the massive bra on stage and wishing the rapper “big things.” Fans in the comments of a repost of the video had a field day making jokes about the whole thing. “That sh*ts bigger than him who the f*ck is wearing that,” the top comment reads. “Locating that woman gotta be easy,” says another comment in reference to the viral search for a woman earlier this year. Check out the video below.

Drake Gets Hilariously Large Bra Thrown On Stage

Celebrities showed up for Drake and 21 Savage’s shows in LA in the past week. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson all attended one of the shows together. While there, Drake confirmed that he and Bad Bunny have a new collaboration coming on the rapper’s new album For All The Dogs.

For All The Dogs has been teased all summer but recently updates have slowed down. Aside from the news of Bad Bunny’s inclusion, no new details have emerged in weeks on when fans should expect to hear the album. The tour is scheduled to run until early October. What do you think of Drake’s dad pulling a prank on him with a large bra? Let us know in the comment section below.

