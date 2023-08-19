Drake Nearly Hit In The Head With Book Onstage: “You Lucky I’m Quick”

Drake’s currently making his away around the U.S. and Canada on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage. So far, he’s already been the target of various phones, vapes, and especially bras. It’s even become a trend for fans to toss the largest bra they can find at the rapper onstage. This all started after one well-endowed audience member captured Drake’s attention earlier in the tour. Recently, however, things appear to have gotten out of hand. Someone in his crowd decided to throw a pair of boxers at him during a show earlier this week, which he thought was “foul.”

“This was disgusting by the way,” he added of the unwanted undergarment. Now, a new clip has surfaced of a fan throwing something at him that could have caused some serious damage. In the clip, Drake is seen onstage talking to the crowd, when someone decides to hurls a book at him. The book was inches away from hitting the Canadian-born performer right in the head. Luckily, however, he caught it just in the nick of time.

Read More: Drake’s New Hair Misses The Mark: “He Never Beating Them Allegations”

Drake’s Close Call

Drake catches book thrown at him on stage:



“You lucky I’m quick.” pic.twitter.com/fwI5R3Gsgk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

As one would expect, Drake appears to be pretty annoyed that he almost got nailed in the head with a flying object. “You lucky I’m quick,” he told the book-thrower. He was also sure to let them know that if he hadn’t caught it, he would have had no choice but to “beat [their] a**.” Fortunately for the both of them, Drake’s impressive catch seems to have allowed the performer to finish the show unscathed.

He and 21 Savage will continue to perform around California for the next few days before making stops in Seattle and Vancouver. In September, they’re set to head to Vegas, Glendale, and Denver, performing in the south for the remainder of the month. The “It’s All A Blur Tour” is scheduled to wrap at the beginning of October. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Drake and his “It’s All A Blur” tour.

Read More: Drake’s Son Adonis Is Now Obsessed With Singing “21, Can You Do Something For Me?”

[Via]