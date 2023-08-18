Drake’s Son Adonis Is Now Obsessed With Singing “21, Can You Do Something For Me?”

Of the plenty of highlights on Drake and 21 Sav’s Her Loss, “Rich Flex” might be the catchiest (and most annoying) song these days. While that has little to do with the song itself, it has everything to do with the viral meme attached to it. Ever since the collaborative album’s release, we’ve all been having a chuckle whenever we hear “21, can you do something for me?” Given that the album’s been out for almost a year now, the meme’s certainly had enough time to fade out, and probably has for a lot of people. If you’re “a lot of people,” then you might be disappointed to hear that it’s still finding new life in new fans- most notably, the artist’s own child.

Furthermore, Drake’s son Adonis went to just one of his shows so far, and he shared clips of the little one singing that part of “Rich Flex” incessantly after doing so. One of them shows Adonis singing to the camera, and in another he’s holding an imaginary microphone, busting a move, and jumping all over the couch as he repeats “21, can you do something for me?” over and over again. To be fair, we’d probably have it stuck in our heads too after our first 6 God show. In addition, it hints at how hilarious it will be to see Adonis discover his dad’s catalog in the future.

Adonis Sings Drake Line Over & Over Again After Going To Just One Show

Drake’s son Adonis after going to Drizzy and 21 Savage’s concert 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/0JAHUEnDVb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 18, 2023

With so many hits and eras to choose from, maybe Adonis will obsess over older songs in his catalog at some point. Regardless of how overplayed many people think “Rich Flex” is, at least it has a more wholesome context now. After all, just watching this video once will probably get Drake’s line stuck in your head for the next few hours. Now, at least you can think about sharing an experience with his son to cope with that ear worm.

Meanwhile, the Canadian superstar enjoyed his son’s presence at one of his recent shows. However, he set some ground rules, and told people to refrain from throwing bras on stage. We’ll see if he applies the same parental control when his son picks up If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Adonis, come back to HNHH.

