Drake Honors Son Adonis With Tattoo Of His Name On Back Of His Neck

There was once a time when Drake declared that he wasn’t hiding the kid from the world; he was hiding the world from his kid. However, after the drama around Adonis’ reveal amid the Pusha T diss died down, the Canadian superstar clearly grew a lot as a parent. At least publicly, since we hope that he had already grown as a father during that time. Nevertheless, the two share a very wholesome and heart-warming relationship in the eyes of the media, going to NBA games together and the like. Now, the 6 God took his love for Adonis to another level: making sure he displays it everywhere he goes.

Furthermore, Drake tattooed Adonis’ name on the back of his neck, and fans spotted him with recently. Pictures of the new ink surfaced around Monday (August 7), and it heartened fans while not coming as much of a surprise. After all, according to Pop Sugar‘s last count back in May, the 36-year-old has at least over 55 tattoos. In addition, this isn’t a particularly new instance, as he already has a portrait of his five-year-old on his back.

Read More: Drake & Adonis Have A Blast At The Raptors Game

Drake’s New Adonis Ink

Drake gets tattoo of son’s name on back of his neck https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/sDxHmuLFyF — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 7, 2023

Of course, a tattoo can’t replace the feeling of having your son with you. That being said, hopefully this new body art means that the OVO mogul feels at least a little bit closer to Adonis when they’re apart. That’s not to say that they don’t see each other often, though, because Drake always makes sure to document special times together. Most recently, he posted a picture of his son with his mother, Sophie Brusseaux, for Mother’s Day. Also, he paid tribute to his mother, Sandi Graham, and commemorated some family love.

Meanwhile, Adonis has probably accompanied his father to a tour stop or two. We can only guess at how much fun that must be, albeit how hectic being the son of one of the biggest artists in the world must be. In any case, Drizzy is his son’s biggest fan along with Sophie, and you’ll never see him from behind and not see that. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Drake’s Son Adonis Gets Hyped Over His New LaMelo Sneakers

[via]