Drake has always been a huge Raptors fan, and that will not change anytime soon. The legendary artist still lives in Toronto, which means he’s able to attend Raptors games quite frequently. Overall, his presence is always welcomed, and the fans love having him there.

These days, however, the artist can typically be seen at the games with his son Adonis. Adonis has become a frequent fixture at these games as he is chomping on some candy. Fans love seeing them both there, and it feels like the Raptors play their best ball with Drake in the building.

Rapper Drake and his son Adonis Graham watch as the Raptors mascot goofs around in front of them during a timeout in the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Drake & Adonis Back Again

Last night, Drake and Adonis were back in Toronto for the Raptors’ game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Raptors ended up winning the game, so you know both father and son were treated to a show. In some images below, posted by the NBA, the two seemed to be having a blast.

Interestingly enough, Adonis was wearing a pair of LaMelo Ball signature sneakers. Sure, Melo might play for the other team, although Drake and Adonis decided to show love anyway. As for Drizzy, he wore some bizarre platforms with a fuzzy top.

The Toronto Raptors have struggled at times this season, however, they have a couple of wins over the last few games. They are looking to make the playoffs, and their ascent is beginning now. Only time will tell whether or not they have the juice to actually get into the play-in.

Let us know what you think of Drake and Adonis’ footwear, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]