Drake Labels Adonis The "Baby Goat" In Touching Birthday Tribute

Drake's son turned seven over the weekend.

Drake shared a series of pictures of his son, Adonis, on Instagram on Monday morning in celebration of his seventh birthday. The pictures show him posing with friends, playing soccer, and more. "Baby goat you are different," Drake captioned the pictures. The post comes after he shared a video of himself playing basketball with his son on his Instagram Story. He wrote in that post: "BIG ADI DAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY KID 7 YEARS OLD PROB SOME OF MY LAST VIDEOS GETTING ANY BUCKETS."

In response to the new pictures, fans have been showing Drake and Adonis plenty of love. "Handsome like his daddy. Happy birthday angel boy," one user commented on the post. Referencing the soccer pictures, another fan wrote: "Slide 8 is fire looking like a pro striker."

Drake Brings Adonis To An NBA Game

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Drake plays with his son Adonis during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Outside of his personal life, Drake's been in the midst of an up-and-down year as far as his music career is concerned. He's been feuding with numerous artists in hip-hop, most notably of whom is Kendrick Lamar. Appearing at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party in Toronto, earlier this month, he gave a speech about dealing with betrayal. "Let me tell you that you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, people you thought were close to you switch up," he began. "They might try to move funny with you, they might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

Drake Celebrates Adonis' Birthday

Check out Drake's full tribute for his son on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Adonis on HotNewHipHop.