Drake Hypes Up PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Yet Again As Fans Demand A Release Date

BYGabriel Bras Nevares635 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Performs At l'AccorHotels Arena
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Drake performs at AccorHotels Arena on March 12, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images)
Hopefully fall delivers!

One of this fall's most quickly anticipated album releases is, without a doubt, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's upcoming collab album. It's an OVO dream come true, especially after the decade-plus that both Toronto artists have spent crafting a sound together and displaying their chemistry. While we don't have an official release date for it yet, the 6ix God teased at a fall drop, which might presumably carry over into the winter if that doesn't manifest. But with how much he's been hyping it up on social media, it feels like the record might be right around the corner.

For example, Drake recently posted an Instagram Reel of Toronto lit up at night as what seems like a Stake ad with a triple-dollar sign graphic, and it's playing what sounds like a slightly slowed-down version of the PARTYNEXTDOOR P4 cut from this year, "N o C h i l l." Of course, this isn't a new song preview or anything like that, but it might hint at the sonic direction that the duo is aiming for this time around. Even though it doesn't sound far off from their usual R&B fusions, it's still exciting to hear what past work inspired them.

Read More: Drake Claims He's Spending Money To Help Young Thug Beat RICO Charge

Drake's Latest PND Collab Album Tease

Either that, or this is just a glorified Stake ad that has nothing to do with this collab album. Regardless, folks can't wait for it to come out. But there's a lot more conversation going on around Drake right now, even when it comes to his next musical moves. "He just love doing this s**t," Rod Wave recently said of whether or not he plans to take a step back from the game. "He love the game. Like Brady... He at home like 'What the f**k I’m finna do without this s**t?'"

Meanwhile, there's another Drake collab on the way – not an album, but rather a single with Chino Pacas titled "Modo Capone." Hearing him cross over into the Latine market again could make for a pretty unique link-up. At the very least, we hope that The Boy sings Spanish better than he did on "Gently" if he's actually going to go multilingual. Jokes aside, we'll see what he has in store.

Read More: PartyNextDoor Is Unapologetically Outside This Summer: Concert Review

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...