Drake Hypes Up PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Yet Again As Fans Demand A Release Date

Hopefully fall delivers!

One of this fall's most quickly anticipated album releases is, without a doubt, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's upcoming collab album. It's an OVO dream come true, especially after the decade-plus that both Toronto artists have spent crafting a sound together and displaying their chemistry. While we don't have an official release date for it yet, the 6ix God teased at a fall drop, which might presumably carry over into the winter if that doesn't manifest. But with how much he's been hyping it up on social media, it feels like the record might be right around the corner.

For example, Drake recently posted an Instagram Reel of Toronto lit up at night as what seems like a Stake ad with a triple-dollar sign graphic, and it's playing what sounds like a slightly slowed-down version of the PARTYNEXTDOOR P4 cut from this year, "N o C h i l l." Of course, this isn't a new song preview or anything like that, but it might hint at the sonic direction that the duo is aiming for this time around. Even though it doesn't sound far off from their usual R&B fusions, it's still exciting to hear what past work inspired them.

Drake's Latest PND Collab Album Tease

Either that, or this is just a glorified Stake ad that has nothing to do with this collab album. Regardless, folks can't wait for it to come out. But there's a lot more conversation going on around Drake right now, even when it comes to his next musical moves. "He just love doing this s**t," Rod Wave recently said of whether or not he plans to take a step back from the game. "He love the game. Like Brady... He at home like 'What the f**k I’m finna do without this s**t?'"