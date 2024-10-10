Drake Proclaims His PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Will Be A "Classic"

Big words from Drizzy...

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collab album will supposedly arrive sometime this fall, or at least, that's what fans think based on previous teases. However, now that hype continues to build in pretty grand and confident ways, as the 6ix God recently proclaimed that the upcoming full-length will be a "classic." Here's the specific quote, via an Instagram comment on PND's recent IG post that features a picture of him with the caption "Loading...": "LOADED IN MY PHONE CLA$$$IC." It's unclear whether or not Drizzy referenced a specific track, a general phrase, or the entire album. Nevertheless, OVO fans can't wait to hear what they cooked up.

Elsewhere, though, die-hards are keeping their eyes peeled and staying on their toes as the Kendrick Lamar battle's discourse continues to evolve. For example, J. Cole recently threw his hat back into the ring by addressing the battle and his exit from it in the new song "Port Antonio." In it, he dismissed rumors that he switched sides on Drake and seems to accuse both beef opponents of clout chasing for people's approval. It obviously resulted in a lot of debate and discussion online.

Drake Has A "Classic" With PARTYNEXTDOOR On The Way

On the other hand, Drake doesn't just promote his own music, but he also shouts out others on the rise. "The Drake thing was crazy, man," KSI told Official Charts of how the Toronto superstar cosigned his new song with Trippie Redd. "For him to even put the song on his Reel, that's huge. I just couldn't believe it, I was like, 'What the hell?' To be honest, I didn't actually know. I had several people message me. Like, 'Bro, Drake's used your song!' I'd just woken up like, 'Yo, what?' Then I saw it, and I was like 'Mad!' I messaged him saying 'Big up, thank you for using it,' and he was like, 'Yo, I had to, it gets the people going!' That's sick, he's legit. I appreciate it."

Meanwhile, PARTYNEXTDOOR gave some interesting details on the Drake collab album back in August. He suggested that there would be 15 new tracks, and that all of them rank as his favorite collabs that they've ever done. There's a lot of promise behind this release, but also plenty of potential for them to exceed expectations.