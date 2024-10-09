Drake Confirms That PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Is "Coming Soon"

This thing is still on track.

Drake is really hard to follow these days. Not in terms of location, or exposure. The rapper is still out and about, making public appearances. Rather, it's difficult to gauge what his plan for the future is. Drake had fans clowning him for ranting about fake friends during a Toronto show. "You’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends," he claimed. "People you thought were close to you switch up." It wasn't a the best look. But then, at the same event, Drake told attendees that his album with OVO veteran PARTYNEXTDOOR was still in the works.

"Shoutout to my brother PX," Drake told the crowd amidst his rant. "Album dropping soon." It was a very encouraging sign, since the rapper hadn't spoken on the album since he announced it. Drake came out to show love to PARTYNEXTDOOR during a Toronto show in August. He praised PND for his musicality, and then confirmed that their long-anticipated joint album was finally coming to fruition. "Once Summer over with," Drizzy explained. "Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly… a PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you…"

Drake Confirmed The Album Is Dropping This Fall

Drake may have been quiet on the promo front recently, but there have been hints at the album is coming together behind the scenes. For one, the 6 God claimed that it will release during the fall, and it's fall, so we are well within our rights to expect it soon. For another, PARTYNEXTDOOR claimed that they already have a tracklist locked, and revealed how long the album will be. "The one we doing right now, all 15 we doing right now," he told a reporter. There's also a snippet of an unreleased Drake and PARTY song that was previewed at a recent DJ set. Footage from the set has circulated on social media.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have been collaborators for over a decade. The fact that Drake has decided to work with the R&B singer on a full album, on the heels of complaining about backstabbers in the industry, speaks to how close his bond with PND really is. The two men last worked together on the song "Members Only" from Drake's last album, For All the Dogs. If that song is any indicator of what we get to hear on the collab album, we're in for a treat.