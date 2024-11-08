Drake Claims It's "That Time" To Drop PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album

It feels like we're close now.

Drake really needs to drop a good album. It's not that the rapper has been dropping trash, but he's reached a point in his career where his personal antics have overtaken his professional output. The world is more fascinated with Drake's feelings about Kendrick Lamar. Or what DeMar DeRozan has to say after the 6 God dogged him during an NBA game. Drake needs to place the focus back on the music, and an album with PARTYNEXTDOOR is as good a bet as any. It seems like we're getting it soon, too.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has been on tour, but the R&B singer told fans he would prioritize the album as soon as he wrapped up his last performance. It seems like he's lived up to his promise. The singer hopped on Instagram on November 7 to teases the joint release. "Finito party people," he wrote on IG. "Everybody, thank you, reloading..." "Reloading" is a term that PARTYNEXTDOOR has used repeatedly over the last few months. The difference here, though, is that Drake chimed in. The OVO honcho commented on the singer's post to further drum up hype. "$$$ THAT TIME," he wrote.

Drake didn't elaborate, but it doesn't take much to put together what he means. The 6 God did, after all, promise that the joint album would be dropping during the fall. "I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly," he told a concert crowd in August. "PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you." PARTYNEXTDOOR has kept the hype alive in recent months by dropping hints about the album's tracklist and its status. He promised the album was "getting finished" on November 5, and he'd previously teased that there would be 15 songs.