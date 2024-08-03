Drake Announces PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album And Teases Fall Release

OVO fans have been waiting a long time.

Drake is staying busy. It's been days since Ebro and Peter Rosenberg teased the possibility of a new Drake album coming soon. The Hot 97 hosts claimed the 6 God was working with Conductor Williams in the studio. Based on his recent announcement, though, Drake has been doing a lot more than that. The rapper made a surprise appearance at a PARTYNEXTDOOR show on Friday, and proceeded to blow the minds of OVO fans. He confirmed that he has a joint album with PND in the works, and it will be dropping in the fall.

Drake came out and crushed the building with his song selections. He treated PARTYNEXTDOOR fans to live performances of "Sweeterman" and "Redemption." He even played "Wah Gwan Delilah," the bizarre Plain White T's cover he dropped a few months back. Fans thought they were being treated to a surprise Drake and PND reunion, but Drake saved the best for last. Towards the end of his set, he told the crowd that him and PARTY have something in the works for the fall. "Once Summer over with," he stated. "Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly… a PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you…" The resulting screams from fans are deafening.

Drake Claims Him And PND Have Been Recording

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have been making great music together since 2013. That was the year the former signed the latter to OVO, and when the latter dropped his self-titled debut. PARTYNEXTDOOR is very much a secret weapon for Drake when it comes to the R&B side of his persona. The two have linked up on classics like "Come and See Me" (2016), "Since Way Back" (2017) and "LOYAL" (2019). PND also stole the show with a pair of standout appearances on Drake's iconic If You're Reading This It's Too Late (2015).