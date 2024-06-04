Drake Just Covered "Hey There Delilah" And The Internet Is Baffled

So are we, frankly.

Drake claimed he was done beefing with Kendrick Lamar. He was gearing up for "summer vibes," which got fans of classics like "Controlla" and "Passionfruit" excited. Drizzy may not have won the K. Dot battle, but he's always been good for hits. Right? Well, the enthusiasm for "summer vibes" has dimmed. The 6 God decided take a hard left and release a collab cover of the Plain White T's song "Hey There Delilah." Yes, the one you're thinking of. Drake flipped it, though, so the title is now "Wah Gwan Delilah."

To make things even more complicated, the cover is actually a remix of a cover originally released by the singer Snowd4y. Drake pulled a Soundcloud era move by hopping on a song that was already gaining a little bit of traction. The thing is, the song choice is baffling. Especially with the 6 God pouring Autotone on his vocals and swapping out the original lyrics for Toronto slang. The slang has resulted in good songs but there's no defending this one. "Wah Gwan Delilah" is going to provide Drake haters with ammo for a long time.

Drake Teamed Up With Toronto Artist Snowd4y

"I just show my dog your 'Gram. He said he knows a man that slapped it, I'm so cheesed," he sings. "Your 'mademoiselle' nights are geeked, I'm bent lowkey. Wah gwan, Delilah? Double date me if you like me." It is a couplet so cringe-inducing it doesn't even require analysis. It looks bad on paper, and sounds bad on record. It's worth noting that this is the only song by Snowd4y listed on Genius. Snowd4ay is a new artist from the 6, which explains Drake's desire to link up with him. Outside of repping the city, though, it's hard to imagine what the rapper was thinking when he agreed to hop on the remix.

This confusion has understandably driven the social media response to "Wah Gwan Delilah." Fans really want to know what's going on with Drake, and whether he will ever be the same after the Kendrick Lamar battle. It seemed silly to believe that the rapper would struggle to get his footing after the beef, but this is an undeniably bad release. "Drake dropped that sh**ty song wah gwan Delilah with the Toronto accent," one user wrote. "We not beating the washed allegations." Another was baffled by Drake's musical falloff in such a short period of time. "Drake is unreal," they tweeted. "Just had one of the most insane beefs in hip hop history and drops this sh*t right after."

Social Media Is Roasting This Drake Cover