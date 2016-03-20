cover song
- SongsB.G. Freestyle's Over YTB Fatt's Song "Get Back"This is B.G.'s first solo track out of prison. By Zachary Horvath
- TVJennifer Hudson And Renee Rapp Team Up To Cover Beyonce HitHudson and Rapp gave their take on "Dangerously In Love."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Sings Over Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer" In Kylie's New AdWill we ever see an official release of Travis Scott's take on "Feels Like Summer?"By Alex Zidel
- MusicKygo & Whitney Houston Team Up For Posthumous Track, "Higher Love"The song is a cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 classic.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFrank Ocean "Moon River" Music Video Directed By Spike Jonze Could Be On The WayThe deep waters of the Internet have become the prime investigative eye for hip hop revelations.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpike Lee Joint "BlacKkKlasman" Will Feature Unreleased Prince SongThe credits will roll to the icon's track.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Hilarious "Muppets" Remix Of Her & 6ix9ine's Song "FEFE""Eenie meenie miney mo, I catch a piggy by her toe."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Joins Band, Performs Elvis Presley Covers At A Nashville BarPost Malone channels his inner Elvis. By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Drake Covers On YouTubeFrom Erykah Badu to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, here are 10 of our favorite Drake covers on the web. By Angus Walker
- NewsWatch Tory Lanez' Entire Fader Fort PerformanceTory Lanez set at the Fader Fort was full of surprises, including a cover of Ginuwine's "Pony." By Angus Walker