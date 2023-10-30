B.G. Freestyle’s Over YTB Fatt’s Song “Get Back”

New Orleans, Louisiana rapper B.G. was serving quite a long time behind bars. In fact, it was 14 years for the 1993 Cash Money Records signee. He was charged with accounts of witness tampering as well as illegal gun possession back in 2009. Since his release back at the beginning of September, he is now on the grind to get a ton of music out in a short time frame. That is one thing with rappers who just become free citizens again. The happiness and relief once their free gets them extremely eager to hit the recording booth.

Fans and other celebrities who are close to B.G. were so excited to hear that he was out. Now, they seem to be ready to hear what the rapper is going to sound like going forward. According to him, they will not be disappointed, as B.G. recently told 2 Chainz he has eight albums in the vault. He also has a single with maybe his biggest supporter, Boosie Badazz, who celebrated his reinstatement into society.

Listen To "Get Back Freestyle" B.G.

Now, B.G. is riding solo on this brand-new cut. However, it is not over his own beat. In fact, the production comes from an up-and-coming name, YTB Fatt. B.G. grabs his "Get Back" instrumental, which happens to be Fatt's most popular song. The Louisiana product freestyles over it and keeps the same title in tact.

What are your initial thoughts on B.G.'s brand-new song and freestyle, "Get Back?" Are you hyped for B.G.'s return to music after his lengthy prison sentence? Do you think this is a loosie or something that will land on an upcoming album?

