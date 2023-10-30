Jeezy Announces New Double Album, “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget”

Jeezy will be dropping a new double album titled, I Might Forgive… But I Don't Forget, on Friday through his label CTE New World, in partnership with Stem Distribution. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram, on Monday morning. It will be his first solo project since 2020's The Recession 2. He also shared the tracklist for both efforts in a press release.

When Jeezy made the announcement, his followers were stoked about the new music. One fan commented: "I can tell, This one of them!!!!! What we need. Perfect timing for the go-getters, especially during winter! Stack it up and out the way." Another wrote: "Man lets f*cking go…. definitely looking forward to hearing new growth in this music."

Jeezy Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Jeezy performs onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The release of a new album comes just months after Jeezy dropped his latest book, Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. In the memoir, Jeezy reflects on the mental health struggles he's dealt with throughout his career. While speaking with PEOPLE, he even discussed his experience with suicidal ideation. "My friends became junkies, and they were getting killed and all these things. So it was all this stuff in my head," he told the outlet. "I just remember standing there, and it was for a brief moment, I would say at least about 10 minutes, I actually contemplated jumping in the water." Additionally, I Might Forgive… But I Don't Forget arrives after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jeezy's new album on HotNewHipHop in the coming days.

Jeezy's Track List For "I Might Forgive… But I Don't Forget"

I Might Forgive…

I Might Forgive My Name No Complaining They Don't Love Me Trust No One Sad Couldn't Lose if I Tried Rewrite History Never Had a Bad Day in My Life This Too Shall Pass Don't Deserve Me If I'm Being Honest Don't Cheat Shine On Me Keep The Change

But I Don't Forget

Delusional Nothin to Prove Titanic Everything About Me Is True Expectations Claim to Fame What I Gotta Do My Intentions Never Be a Fan Sade Don't Let Up Since Pac Died Free Champagne No Choice

