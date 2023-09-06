B.G. Was Officially Released From Prison According To His Aunt

Some major breaking news comes from theJasmineBrand surrounding the situation with Hot Boys member, B.G. According to theJasmineBrand's sources close to B.G., he is going to be released from prison earlier than anticipated. That person is the artist's aunt, who confirmed this in a social media post. This is terrific news for him and his family as it was originally predicted he would not be a free man until at least April 7, 2024. The Cash Money 1993 signee was charged with accounts of witness tampering as well as illegal gun possession back in 2009.

According to reports and from theJasmineBrand, this all went down at a traffic stop in New Orleans. Authorities uncovered three guns, two of which were reported stolen, inside the vehicle B.G. was operating. Before that though, he was already booked on an illegal carrying of weapons charge. But, B.G. allegedly pressured one of his associates into falsely claiming ownership of the firearms. Then, two years later on December 7, 2011, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Finally, in July 2012 B.G. was handed down 14 years in federal prison on top of three years of federal supervision after his release.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Enjoys Beach Getaway In Cabo With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

B.G.'s Aunt Made The News Official

It has obviously been a long and arduous road for him and his family. As previously stated, his aunt broke the news over social media. She says "I want to thank all of the supporters that have prayed for my nephew release. Its now BG free. Best gift ever is freedom." However, this is not the only form of support he has received while being locked up. Birdman, Boosie Badazz, Gucci Mane, and more have always kept him in the back of their minds.

What are your initial thoughts on Hot Boys rap member, B.G., being released from prison? Do you think it was right for him to be taken out sooner than expected? If he decides to drop new music, are you going to be tuning in? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Teases Shaquille O’Neal Interview Dropping This Week

[Via]