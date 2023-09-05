Bobbi Althoff Teases Shaquille O’Neal Interview Dropping This Week

Bobbi Althoff says that she’s dropping an interview with Shaquille O’Neal, later this week. She shared a clip from the upcoming video on Instagram, Tuesday. In the teaser, Shaq jokes about being a doctor, which prompts confusion from Althoff.

Fans were shocked to see Althoff interviewing the NBA legend. “SHAQ?!! She can’t keep getting away with this,” one user commented on the post. Another wrote: “She moving way too FAST!! She tryna take advantage before they get bored of her.” One fan further theorized that Althoff’s dry humor won’t affect Shaq: “She can try that same ‘make you feel awkward’ routine with him I can tell you it ain’t gonna work on big shaq tho.” Another user complained that an interview with Offset has yet to be released: “Is this one going to come out like the offset one came out? Where is the offset interview???”

Shaq is far from the first high-profile celebrity that Althoff has secured an interview with. In previous months, she’s spoken with Drake as well as Lil Yachty, and more. Fans have constantly theorized how she’s been able to secure such a star-studded lineup. Following her interview with Drake, Dave Portnoy amplified a rumor about her sleeping with the Toronto rapper and getting divorced. She later shared DMs between the two on Instagram and added: “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I.”

Check out the teaser for her interview with Shaq above and be on the lookout for Althoff’s full interview on Thursday, September 7th.

