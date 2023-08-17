Bobbi Althoff Reveals Whether Or Not She Slept With Drake

Bobbi Althoff has been making all sorts of headlines as of late. Although, much of this has to do with the fact that people are speculating about her relationship with Drake. This week, it was revealed that the two unfollowed each other. Moreover, it was said that she deleted any trace of the Drake interview from YouTube. Overall, this was a bit confusing to people, especially since they seemed to be on such good terms. However, some believe it all has to do with a recent podcast with Dave Portnoy.

During that podcast with the Barstool Sports founder, Althoff made some unsavory comments about Lil Yachty. She said that the artist was extremely awkward and that she didn’t even want to be there. Fans also felt like the comments were out of pocket given Althoff’s whole demeanor is “awkward.” Following the interview, Dave Portnoy went on another show and said he asked Althoff if she slept with Drake and if she was getting a divorce. From there, Portnoy said Althoff refused to comment publically and left it that. Subsequently, Althoff exposed her DMs with Portnoy, noting that the Barstool boss left out a crucial element of the story.

Bobbi Althoff Exposes DMs

“I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it,” Althoff wrote on her IG story. “I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I.” In the actual screenshot from their DMs, you can see that Althoff told Dave off the record that she never slept with Drake. Portnoy even responded to her message saying, “I knew I was right.” Needless to say, Portnoy got caught trying to spread a narrative, and it backfired.

If one thing is for certain here, it is that the Bobbi Althoff saga has been a bit much at this point. The hip-hop world has grown tired of her “schtick” and it remains to be seen if she will ever get another guest of Drake’s caliber. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

