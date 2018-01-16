revelation
- Music50 Cent's Least Favorite "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" Song Will Surprise YouThe rapper had a lot to say about how this track differs from the rest of his 2003 classic, and the unique life it found in the years since.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBobbi Althoff Reveals Whether Or Not She Slept With DrakeBobbi Althoff was asked the question by Dave Portnoy.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTyrese's Girlfriend Says She Was More Into Paul Walker At FirstZelie Timothy teased the actor and singer about him not being her type during their Instagram Live session this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFKA Twigs Announces International Tour Beginning In MayFKA Twigs would rather globetrot than take to the road.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Confirms: "Going Bad" Music Video Is Up NextMeek Mill announces his intentions for the "Going Bag" video drop with Drake.By Devin Ch
- GossipWinona Ryder Married Keanu Reeves In "Dracula" & Might Still Be MarriedKeanu Reeves wasn't even aware of his relationship status with his co-star.By Zaynab
- SocietyWhite House Press Secretary Deems Police Shootings A "Local Issue"The federal government wants to protect local authorities. By David Saric
- SportsSimone Biles Accuses Ex-Olympics Doctor Larry Nassar Of Sexual AbuseThe four time gold medalist is another woman to come forward with her sexual abuse experiences.
By David Saric