50 Cent's Least Favorite "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" Song Will Surprise You

50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin' is one of hip-hop's most iconic debuts and albums, for better or worse. It's not as universally beloved as many others in that conversation, but even his haters can't deny the impact and moment that this project in particular provided. However, even the G-Unit mogul has his issues with it, ones that have aged quite interestingly over the years. Moreover, he recently chose what his least favorite track off the record was during an interview with The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1 in the United Kingdom. Fif's answer will definitely shock you, but it speaks to how well this song has aged.

"‘Many Men’ was my least favorite at that point," 50 Cent revealed during their conversation. "Because, musically we was in the boom-bap phase. We was in that hard-hitting intensity, the energy on the records, and it’s the slowest song on Get Rich or Die Tryin’. And it’s now the tempo that the artists are rapping to. So the fast tempo, hard-hitting beats, that was that era, that time period. And the whole album had it.

50 Cent Performing In 2003

"If you had asked me to make a wish in 2003, I would’ve just wished that my music was a hit," 50 Cent continued to Judd, going into his career as a whole. "I didn’t see 20 years ahead in music like that. I’m just that at the moment for it to work. And then what’s cr*zy is most artists, they think they’re ready before they are.

"Most good artists, they’ve thought they were ready before they actually could at it," he concluded. "But they’ve had that window of time to work that allowed them to actually become good enough. That’s why we have one-hit wonders in hip-hop culture. Because when that happens, they have that first hit and then it takes them out of the studio to go perform and to go meet all the distractions to come with being a successful artist. Then they land back in the studio without being trained to know how to create the next song. So they be stuck with that one hit." For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, stay posted on HNHH.

