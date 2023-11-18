50 Cent’s Coolest Fan, An Elderly Woman, Responds To Her Viral Moment

In a recent show at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, 50 Cent found an unexpected star in the audience – an elderly woman who stole the spotlight during the performance of his hit song "Ayo Technology" from the album Curtis. The reposting of a video of her went viral, and social media found the content to be entertaining. The viral video of her enthusiastic dance moves caught the attention of the rap mogul, who reposted the clip on Instagram, celebrating the unexpected fan. However, in the video, the elderly lady is seen throwing her hand up and down, exuding a cool and collected vibe, all while being visibly moved by the music. 50 Cent shared the clip on Tuesday (November 14), adding a caption that read, "The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me. Birmingham second show. LOL."

The post garnered laughs and admiration from fans in the comments, as they appreciated the woman's infectious energy. However, the story didn't end there. The viral sensation, identified as Mary Jane Farquharson, also known as Momma Jane, responded to 50 Cent's acknowledgment of her newfound fame. Moreover, she's making requests and has some things she wants to do with her 15 seconds of fame.

50 Cent's Biggest Fan Responds

Moreover, speaking to BBC News, Momma Jane expressed her excitement and aspirations following the viral moment. "I would like to do a meet and greet with 50 Cent. As in his lyrics on "In Da Club," "Come on baby, give me a hug! I’m ready!" she exclaimed. Grateful for the attention, she added, "I can only thank people for taking the time to view the video and making me the coolest person on the internet at the moment." However, not one to be labeled as just an "old lady," Momma Jane highlighted her vibrant spirit, stating, "You know, I don’t like being called an old lady. I’m not old at all! I mean, I listen to MTV music all the time, I’ve always got the radio on. I mean, I usually know what’s going on with artists before my son and his mates."

Furthermore, as the heartwarming story continues to circulate, fans are left wondering if 50 Cent will make Momma Jane's wish come true with a meet and greet – turning her viral moment into a cherished memory. It was a night to remember for everyone involved. This proves that 50 Cent has music that appeals to all audiences. Stay tuned on HNHH!

