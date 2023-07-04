“Many Men” is one of the most beloved songs from 50 Cent’s classic 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. But according to Tony Yayo, 50 didn’t even like the song at first. The former G-Unit member made an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast to talk about a variety of topics. In a teaser for the episode posted to Instagram Yayo tells the story of 50 Cent not caring for the song that would one day become one of his most classic hits.

It’s not even the only time that 50 Cent’s name has come up on a podcast in recent weeks. After rumors swirled for years that 50 Cent had written songs for The Game, he addressed the allegations in a recent podcast appearance. The Game didn’t mince words when denying the rumors. “I didn’t do no writing for 50 and 50 ain’t do no writing for me,” he said. Even with that denial many fans watching the episode continued to claim that 50 was responsible for some of The Game’s biggest hits.

50 Cent Wasn’t Crazy About “Many Men”

A judge recently tossed out a $32 Million lawsuit 50 Cent has brought against his legal team. The suit claimed there was a conflict of interest on his legal team during a previous trial. The trial in question ended with 50 having to pay Rick Ross $7 million for publicly posting his sex tape while the two were beefing. 50 is often involved in some kind of beef. Most recently he’s been in volved in back and forth shots with Ja Rule following the rappers surprise appearance at Hot In Herre Festival.

It’s been almost 10 years since 50 Cent last released a new album. His most recent project is his 5th album Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win from 2014. The album has features from Prodigy, Style P, Trey Songz, Jadakiss, Yo Gotti, and more. It’s been the longest drought in studio albums in 50’s career so far since. What do you think of 50 Cent not liking his hit song “Many Men” at first? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Redman Over Explanation For “Power” Departure

[Via]