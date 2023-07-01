Judge Vanessa Bryant has dismissed a lawsuit brought forward by 50 Cent over a 2015 courtroom loss. In July 2015, 50 was ordered to pay Rick Ross $7 million after releasing Ross’ sex tape on social media while the pair were beefing. 50 claimed that his loss, which caused him to file for bankruptcy, was due to deliberate negligence on the part of his legal team. According to 50, the legal team he fired in March 2015 was reluctant to go after Ross as they had previously represented him.

However, Bryant argued that 50 had been unable to prove or express exactly how these alleged “divided loyalties” caused him to lose the trial. “Without more, the court cannot conclude the conflict of interest impacted counsel’s discovery strategy, or that the conflict caused Jackson to lose at trial,” Bryant concluded while dismissing the case. The decision comes a few weeks after 50 pushed to dismiss bankruptcy claims from a former employee who admitted to stealing $7M from Sire Spirits. 50 had previously trolled the man on social media.

50 Cent Jokes Something Is “Wrong With Him” For Liking True Crime

Elsewhere, 50 Cent joked about his dark tastes on Instagram. 50 shared a post about a psychologist “claiming” that it’s a “red flag” to enjoy true crime. 50 shared the image with the caption “👀oh no, now I know something’s wrong with me I like true crime story’s. 🤦‍♂️Wtf #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.” The image 50 shared showed Evan Peters from Netflix’s controversial Jeffrey Dahmer series.

Meanwhile, the legendary rapper put Ja Rule on blast after the musician came out on stage on a stretcher at a recent concert. “LOL WTF,” he wrote. “I ain’t gotta say shit st*pid [ninja emoji]’s SMH,” he added with a face palm emoji. Ja hit back a few hours, saying that 50 was obsessed with him. @50cent You’re like an obsessed side b*h… [laughing emoji],” Ja Rule wrote on the social media. “Do me a favor and TAKE MY DK OUT YOUR MOUTH!!! Pause.” What do you think about all of 50’s recent shenanigans? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest news here at HotNewHipHop.

