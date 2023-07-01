50 Cent has reacted to Redman’s recent explanation as to why he left the tv series, Power. The rapper had revealed that he refused to return to Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost because vaccination was mandatory to be on set. 50 Cent shared a clip of the comments on Instagram, Saturday.

“I walked away from Power,” Redman explained. “I walked away from Power after the second episode because everybody on the show had to have the jab and I wasn’t with it. That’s what I’m saying. You have to stand your ground. Like, would Power have been a game changer for me? Yes. The money was good. It’s a well-known show that could’ve helped my career. But, is my health less important than being on the show? Fuck no!”

50 Cent Attends “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He added: “My health is more important to me. And I had to make a choice. Either I was going to sacrifice myself with this third-world order bullshit or I just walk away.” In the caption of the interview clip, 50 Cent remarked: “He’s not lying he walked right away [walk away emoji] from the #1 show in African American and Latino house holds. SMH [laughing and squinting eyes emoji] I took the shot fuck that. LOL.”

Method Man previously explained Redman’s departure on The Breakfast Club, last month. He also claimed that the rapper “wouldn’t get the jab” but admitted he didn’t feel the need to press him on the matter. “Redman, he made a decision and I stick by whatever that decision was. If he feels that was best for him, I agree with him,” he said at the time.

50 Cent Reacts To Redman

Redman previously played the character of Theo Rollins before it was recast to Jordan Mahome. Starz renewed the series for a fourth season, earlier this year.

