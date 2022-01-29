vaccine
- MusicNicki Minaj Talks COVID Vaccine Controversy In New InterviewNicki didn't alter her tone much when it came to vaccine skepticism. By Lavender Alexandria
- TV50 Cent Trolls Redman Over Explanation For "Power" Departure50 Cent reacted to Redman's explanation of his "Power" departure on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMethod Man Explains Redman's Absence From "Power Book II: Ghost"Method Man says that Redman was recast on "Power Book II: Ghost" because he "wouldn't get the jab."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohn Legend Teams With Pfizer For COVID-19 Booster VideoJohn Legend has teamed up with Pfizer to promote the COVID-19 booster.By Cole Blake
- MusicMannie Fresh Responds To Critics Of "Vax That Thang Up" RemixMannie Fresh recently reflected on experiencing "cyberbullying" after the release of "Vax That Thang Up."By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Cube Confirms He Lost $9M Movie Role After Refusing COVID-19 VaxIce Cube confirms that he lost out on a lucrative movie role because he refused the COVID-19 vaccine. By Aron A.
- SportsKevin Durant Reportedly Upset Over Having To Get VaccinatedThere are multiple reasons why KD is upset with the Nets.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyrie Irving Still Says He Made The "Right Decision" To Not Get VaccinatedKyrie Irving is still adamant about having made the right choice on not getting vaccinated.By Cole Blake
- SportsKyrie Irving Reflects On Nets Home Debut After Vaccine Mandate Is LiftedKyrie Irving says he's been "pinching" himself since the private sector vaccine mandate was lifted in New York.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRockmond Dunbar Sues Disney After Being Written Off "9-1-1" Over Vaccine MandatesHe claims he submitted paperwork asking for religious and medical exemption but was denied.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Must Be Fully Vaccinated To Perform In Australia, Prime Minister SaysAustralia's Prime Minister says Kanye West will need to be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform in the country.By Cole Blake
- RandomLong Island Nurses Charged After Forging Vaccine Cards To Earn $1.5 MillionTwo New York nurses have been charged for forging COVID-19 vaccination cards.By Cole Blake