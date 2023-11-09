Nicki Minaj Talks COVID Vaccine Controversy In New Interview

Earlier today, Nicki Minaj and Vogue shared their new cover shoot. Included in the collaboration was, of course, the magazine cover with a photo shoot that included Nicki's son Papa Bear. She also took part in a new episode of the magazine's beloved 73 Questions series. In the video, she answers questions about a variety of subjects. Though she does notably declined once again to reveal the real name of her son publicly.

In the actual interview she gave for the magazine, she got even more detailed on some of her past public controversies. One of the more notable ones is the vaccine skepticism she famously endorsed back in 2021. The controversy began when she revealed that she wouldn't be attending the Met Gala because it had a vaccine requirement and she didn't want to get vaccinated. She shared a piece of anecdotal evidence that informed her decision but was called out repeatedly by scientists for representing an inaccurate understanding of what vaccines do. Relive some of the controversy below.

Nicki Minaj's COVID Controversy

When given the opportunity to clarify in her new interview, Nicki didn't change her tone. “I’m one of those people who doesn’t go with a crowd. I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone," she explained in the interview. She doesn't seem to be any more inclined to discuss sensitive topics on a public forum now than she was at the time.

“Every time I talk about politics, people get mad. I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for. There’s a lot we don’t know that’s going on in the government, and I don’t think it changes whether you lean to the left or right,” she explained. What do you think of Nicki Minaj choosing to double down on her controversial COVID-19 vaccine takes? Let us know in the comment section below.

