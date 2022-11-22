Ice Cube made headlines in 2022 after he reportedly lost out of a movie role for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Reports claimed at this time that he left his role on Sony’s Oh Hell No after he declined to get a jab, at the request of producers.

During a recent appearance in Million Dollaz Worth Of Game alongside Too $hort and E-40, Ice Cube provided insight into his decision to leave the film.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” he told Gillie and Wallo. “I turned down $9 million, I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck ya’ll for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Ice Cube explained that he didn’t necessarily “turn down the movie.” Instead, he said, “those motherf—ers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: Rapper Ice Cube attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc)

“I didn’t turn it down,” Ice Cube continued. “They just wouldn’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab. I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that sh– at all. Nothing. F— them. I didn’t need that sh–.”

Ice Cube certainly isn’t the only person in Hollywood who stepped down from their roles due to vaccination mandates. At the height of the pandemic, actors like Steve Burton of General Hospital and Rockmond Dunbar of 9-1-1 also called it quits from their roles.

Despite Cube’s stance on the vaccine, he was incredibly active in promoting mask-wearing throughout the pandemic. He launched a campaign called “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” with t-shirts including his likeness with a mask on. The proceeds from the shirt were donated to frontline workers. Additionally, he donated 2,000 masks to Bacone College.

Ice Cube’s recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game comes before the long-awaited album from supergroup Mount Westmore. Bad MFs is due out on December 9th.

Check out the full episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.