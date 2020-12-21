Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walked her followers on Instagram through the process of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, after members of congress were instruct to get vaccinated, this week.

The Bronx native shared video of her preparing for the shot, the injection, and how she felt afterward, all in an attempt to increase public confidence in the vaccine: “I would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” she wrote.

Afterward, she updated fans about her symptoms: “I have a little muscle soreness in my arm which is not unusual with any shot. The second thing that I’m feeling is fatigue — but also, it’s been a really long time since I had a break,” the rep said, alluding to the weekend’s marathon session on Capitol Hill."

AOC also explained how the COVID-19 vaccine differs from other vaccines: “It’s kind of like the difference between if you had a burglar and then he broke into your house and you learn to fight him versus if someone gave you a picture of the burglar… if you see that picture and you see that guy walking towards your house, you’re like ‘oh I know that guy, he’s a burglar,'” the 31-year-old said.

Check out AOC's video below.

