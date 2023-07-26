Ice Cube Joins Tucker Carlson For New Car Interview

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has stayed busy since his shocking firing from the network in April. Starting in May he made plans to take his show to Twitter and ultimately delivered. Viewers found a scant DIY set-up and long rambling story-telling on the new show. In just the pilot alone Carlson began talking about Ukraine and ended up discussing conspiracies of the government hiding crashed alien spaceships. Back in June, Carlson received a cease & desist order from his former employer. Fox claimed that the media figure was breaching his contract by continuing to do his own show on Twitter. That order hasn’t stopped Carlson from doing the show and in the newest episode, he has a special guest.

Fans were pretty shocked to find rapper Ice Cube popping up in Tucker Carlson’s newest episode. The pair filmed themselves driving around Los Angeles and discussing a variety of issues in a familiar long, rambling format. They discuss Ice Cube’s disappointment with all politicians in general, a position he explains by claiming that his neighborhood is no better now than it was when he was young. He also tells a fascinating story about how he turned down a 9-million-dollar movie role. He was offered a spot in the movie Oh Hell No alongside Jack Black and turned it down after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The rapper described the COVID vaccine as a “rush Job” as an explanation for why he didn’t want to get it.

Ice Cube Talks With Tucker Carlson

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube.



(next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

Ice Cube and Tucker Carlson ended the episode off discussing the rapper’s political affiliations and general lack of trust in politicians. They also promised that he would be sitting down for another interview with Carlson in his own studio for the next episode.

This isn’t the first time Ice Cube has expressed controversial views. The rapper caught some flak for working the the Trump campaign during the 2020 election. He has been vocal against what he sees as “cancel culture.“ What do you think of the new Tucker Carlson episode with Ice Cube? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Cube Says “No Vaseline” Is A Better Diss Track Than “Hit Em Up”

[Via]