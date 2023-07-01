Ice Cube Talks About The State Of Black People, Cancel Culture

The legend of Ice Cube sharing his opinions continues. For a brief minute, when he wasn’t firing back against the internet trolls, he sat down with Piers Morgan for an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. He considers America to be a “very polarizing” place currently, where people are too “afraid to speak out because of the cancel culture.” Ice Cube said that this causes a ripple effect, where people become afraid to speak out and speak up because they think they might get canceled too.

When asked about how to combat cancel culture, Ice Cube replied, “I think you say what you want to say, and to hell with the consequences. You got to be willing to fight for your rights and fight for what you believe in.” This is coming at a time when Ice has been unafraid to speak his mind about important topics, including Kanye West’s headspace and saying the music industry encourages artists and audiences to commit crimes due to “social engineering.“

Ice Cube Is NOT A Fan Of Cancel Culture

Ice Cube has been sounding off on Twitter recently, discussing whether the NBA is blackballing his Big3 Basketball League. He also defended himself for taking a picture with presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Some considered it an endorsement for the candidate. Ice considered it a picture, straight up. He wasn’t a big fan of how people began to call him a sellout.

Later on in the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, the two talk about racism in America, with Ice delivering a chilling take. “I think [racism is] pretty much the same because it’s institutionalized,” Ice Cube said. “In 1865, black people owned maybe one or two percent of America, and I believe we’re still in that same place.” The economic disparities in the U.S. remain incredibly stark, so Ice Cube definitely has a point here. No doubt, he will continue to discuss what he believes are pivotal issues in today’s society.

