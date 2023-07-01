Ice Cube Explains Why He Fires Back At Online Trolls

Ice Cube says that it is necessary to shut down the more offensive trolls that interact with him online. He discussed why he feels the need to fire back at his haters during an interview with Memphis’ K97 FM.

“You know, sometimes, you gotta buss on’em,” he said on the broadcast. “You can’t just always have’em incoming, you know what I mean? Sometimes you gotta hit the corner and buss on’em.”

He continued: “When you wanna talk slick to me on Twitter, you can expect to get a response. Lettin’ stuff slide, lettin’ it ride — I mean, I know there’s a bunch of bots. Sometimes, you gotta slap a bot too, you know what I’m sayin’? You can’t take no stuff from no robots either. At the end of the day, it’s really just about standin’ up for yourself and not lettin’ these folks talk slick to you.”

Cube has gone back and forth with users on social media countless times over the years. Back in May, he fired back at users who claimed he encouraged his fans to vote Republican. “I never told yo’ Black ass who to vote for,” the rapper said at the time. “So stop lying and get that ‘click bait’ out’cha mouth.” Check out his full explanation of his behavior on Twitter below.

Ice Cube explains why he responds to Twitter trolls who "talk slick" to him https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/saG3lN0HcU — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 17, 2023

Even outside of attacking trolls, Ice Cube rarely bites his tongue regarding issues he is passionate about. While speaking about his BIG3 basketball league on Twitter, last month, he called out the NBA and the “gatekeepers” trying to halt its growth. In doing so, he claimed to be going on a “Fuck the Gatekeepers” podcast tour to expose them.

