Fox News dropped a bomb back in April when they surprised everyone by firing Tucker Carlson. Carlson had served as the network’s primetime news host since 2016 on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Because of the lack of reason given for his firing and the relative silence from Carlson himself in the weeks following there was little known about what would come next. In a tweet last week Carlson announced, then dropped the first episode of his new show. The show is posted exclusively to Twitter and features extended monologs of Tucker speaking from his house. Compared to most news programs the show is strikingly lo-fi and features a more ranting style.

Fox News isn’t playing around about the show though. They claim that his new web show is a direct breach of his contract with Fox. They’ve reportedly sent Tucker Carlson a cease & desist letter to try and stop the show’s creation. Unsurprisingly, the letter evoked a fiery response from Carlson. “Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations. Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election,” his statement read.

Tucker Carlson In Hot Water Again

“Tucker will not be silenced by anyone” Carlson’s legal team’s statement continues. His team is also insisting that Tucker’s voice is too important to be silenced. “He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so,” the statement concludes. This back and forth follows Fox News apparently confiscating equipment from Carlson’s house before he began shooting episodes.

Following his firing at Fox News, speculation was rampant online for an explanation. Tucker Carlson most recently crossed over into the hip-hop world when he invited Kanye West onto the show. After West made openly antisemitic comments and was largely de-platformed Carlson offered him a place to explain himself. Both his show and the unaired clips that leaked afterward causes even further controversy for the rapper. What do you think of Tucker Carlson and Fox News going head to head? Let us know in the comment section below.

