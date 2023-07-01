Ice Cube Says “No Vaseline” Is A Better Diss Track Than “Hit Em Up”

The Root recently released an article detailing the “Most unforgettable diss tracks in hip-hop history”. The top five, according to Noah McGee, are “Hit Em Up” (2Pac), “Ether” (Nas), “No Vaseline” (Ice Cube), “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s” (Eazy-E), and “Takeover” (Jay-Z). However, one person who doesn’t agree with that list is Ice Cube. “How’s 2Pac number one when he needed help on that record?” questioned Cube to DJ Whoo Kid. “Me, ‘No Vaseline,’ one MC.”

Cube continued, turning his attention to the second-place Nas. “I love Nas but it’s not. Took out four n*ggas and the manager. I mean, damn! Got to give me credit for that,” Cube said of his own track. “No Vaseline”, released in 1991, was a diss against the other members of N.W.A. after Cube left the group and was branded a traitor on subsequent releases. “[The] group was over. I don’t know if they made another record after that. So, nah man. Sorry!” Cube concluded.

Ice Cube Up In Arms

His views on the best diss tracks are not the only opinions that Ice Cube has been sharing as of late. The rapper and business mogul also appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to take aim at cancel culture. “I think you say what you want to say, and to hell with the consequences. You got to be willing to fight for your rights and fight for what you believe in.”

In another interview, Cube also made some slightly bizarre comments about the music industry’s relationship with crime. “Who benefits and profits off our bickering and division?” Ice Cube asked while discussing petty societal debates and division. “Follow the money.” From there, he admitted: “I don’t know their names Bill, but if you follow the money, you go high enough, you start to see. [It’s a] broad example of how people at the top can manipulate what’s going on with the people who are bickering and fighting.” He claimed that the “same people who own the [record labels] own the prisons,” while noting that “it seems really kind of suspicious, if you want to say that word, that the records that come out are really geared to push people towards that prison industry.”

