- MusicIce Cube Says "No Vaseline" Is A Better Diss Track Than "Hit Em Up"Ice Cube believes that he is the diss master.By Ben Mock
- MusicDame Dash Believes Nas Won Jay-Z Beef, Says "Ether" Response Was "Terrible"The Roc-A-Fella cofounder recently blamed Irv Gotti for Hov fumbling the bag.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentNas & JAY-Z's Second Round: Was It Better Than The First?In one of hip-hop's most legendary battles -- that of JAY-Z and Nas -- the incredible second round goes underappreciated all too often. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryNas Says He's "Honored" To Have Jay-Z Feud As Part Of His LegacyNas reflects on the legacy of his feud with Jay-Z. By Aron A.
- MusicRas Kass Saw Both Nas & Jay-Z The Day "Ether" DroppedOn the Broken Atoms podcast, Ras Kass reminisces on the insane day that "Ether" dropped, when he ran into both Nas and Jay-Z. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsElizabeth Warren's Bloomberg Takedown Gets "Ether" TreatmentElizebeth Warren's teardown of Mike Bloomberg had one fan revisiting the days of Nas' "Ether."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentNas' "Stillmatic" Deserves As Much Attention As Its PredecessorEighteen years ago, Nas experienced his second childhood. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryJay-Z Accepted L In "Takeover" Vs. "Ether" Feud With Nas, Lenny S ClaimsJay-Z handled the L with grace, apparently. By Aron A.
- MusicNas Reflects On His Duet With Jay-Z At Webster Hall: "Last Night Was Epic"Nas and Jay-Z went above and beyond reconciliation at "B Sides 2." By Devin Ch
- Original ContentExamining B.O.B's Career: Billboard, Blackballed, And Bouncing BackDid B.O.B truly "fall off" or was it all a plot of his own devising?By Robert Blair
- MusicIggy Azalea Out For Blood After Troll Reignites "White Chicks" DoppelgangerIggy Azalea escapes with the head of her Instagram bully.By Devin Ch
- MusicB.O.B. Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For Supposed Final Album "NAGA"B.O.B. is sadly ducking out the rap game.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTakeover Vs. Ether: Revisiting The Jay-Z & Nas BeefRevisiting the most thrilling rap battle of all time. By Luke Hinz
- MusicNas Not Upset About Timing Of Jay-Z & Beyonce Album: ReportThe timing of the Jay-Z's collaborative project with Beyoncé have some thinking his beef with Nas is reignited. By Zaynab