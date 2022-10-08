Mount Westmore, the supergroup consisting of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short, have announced that they will be sharing their debut album, Bad MFs, on streaming services later this year. The project was previously released exclusively through the blockchain-based platform Gala Music.

Additionally, Mount Westmore will be sharing a single from the album, “Too Big,” later this month.

“We doing it ‘Too Big.’ The new @mount_westmore single hitting the streets October 21, available on all platforms,” E-40 announced on Friday. “Album street date: December 9th with new unreleased tracks.”

Speaking about the formation of the supergroup with HNHH back in 2021, Snoop explained, “You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen. Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic.”

A full streaming service release will be the first time that a majority of hip-hop fans will have access to the star-studded project.

Check out the tracklist for Bad MFs below, and be on the lookout for “Too Big” on October 21.

California Mount Westmore Pt.1 Ghetto Gutter Sinister Slap Activated Too Big Tribal Aim Squeeze Bust Bad MFs Big Sub Woofer Free Game Lace You Up Have A Nice Day (fuck you) I Quit

