Recently, rumors have circulated that The Game had a hand in the writing of 50 Cent’s classic track “What Up Gangsta.” In a recent interview with Bars And Nuggets, Game cleared things up. He didn’t mince words shutting down the rumors either. “I didn’t do no writing for 50 and 50 ain’t do no writing for me,” he says in response to the rumors. Not only did he shut down this specific story, but also the idea that either artist had ever written for the other.

Even with the strong denial many fans in the comments still didn’t believe The Game. “50 cent wrote the hooks and provided the melodies for some of his biggest hits,” one comment says. “Well no, Jayceon, the difference is that there are reference tracks done by 50 for you on the internet,” another reads. Many fans take issue with the claim that 50 never did any writing for The Game. “I don’t understand how it’s reference tracks out there and he still denying it,” was a common sentiment.

The Game Clears Up Rumors

In addition to the rumors, The Game has also been dealing with legal battles. He could end up having to forfeit his wallet of cryptocurrency to pay for a 2016 sexual assault case. It’s the newest development in Priscilla Rainey’s quest to get the money she’s owed from the lawsuit. Earlier this year she targeted Game’s label Universal Music Group for the money.

The Game has been relatively quiet musically in 2023. While he’s appeared for a handful of features he hasn’t released any material of his own. Last year The Game released his 11th studio album Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind. The album had an absolutely stacked feature list including Kanye West, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, and MANY more. The album’s 30-song tracklist spans nearly 2 hours of music. What do you think of The Game’s claim that he and 50 Cent never wrote for each other? Tell us in the comment section below.

[Via]