The Game’s sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, is now targeting the rapper’s label, Universal Music Group. She previously won a $7.1 million judgment against Game, but claims he only paid $383,502.39 of the royalties he owes. Rainey is hoping that UMG will help her receive the rest.

“Rainey respectfully requests that a post-judgment writ of garnishment be issued commanding Universal Music-MBG NA LLC, the Garnishee named above, to answer the writ of garnishment according to law, along with such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper,” court documents obtained by AllHipHop read.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper The Game visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Rainey alleges that The Game sexually assaulted her while she was a contestant on the reality show, She’s Got Game. When she made the accusation in 2015, she explained that she believed herself to be on a “required after-hours date”. The Game allegedly got drunk and forced “his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks.”

In 2019, a judge granted Rainey $7.1 million in post-judgment interest. The Game was to fork over his royalties until reaching the figure.

More court documents read: “Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant from the following companies in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable: Sound Exchange, Inc., 733 10th Street NW, 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20001; and Entertainment One U.S. LP, Attn: Michael Healy, 22 Harbor Park Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050.”

The Game has previously stated that he doesn’t intend to pay up while Rainey accuses him of trying to hide his money. Last year, Rainey claimed Game was hiding royalties from a collaboration with Kanye West.