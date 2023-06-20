The Game has responded to critics of his parenting after his 12-year-old daughter shared a TikTok of herself singing the lyrics to “Pound Town” by Sexxy Red and Tay Keith. When users condemned the Los Angeles rapper on social media, he took to Instagram to defend himself and his daughter.

“I’m out here in Miami/Lookin’ for the hoochie daddies (where they at?)” The Game’s daughter mimes in the post. “Where the n*****s that get ratchet (where they at?)/My son need a new pappy.” The Game appears in the video as well flaunting a disappointing grin.

“He failed them. Specifically her,” one user commented on Instagram when Hollywood Unlocked shared the post. “That’s such a weird TikTok to do with your dad lol,” another wrote. While there was plenty of hate, some users did defend The Game. “Stop posting ppl kids for adults to ‘have an opinion’ on them,” one commented. “Some of y’all never met your Dad. Stop it.”

Eventually, the rapper took to the comments section of the post. “She my kid. 1/2 y’all kids got snot frozen on the outside of they nose but you tryna weigh in on the parenthood of mine… my kid in private school wearing uniforms makin straight A’s.. we good over here,” he wrote.

It’s far from the first time The Game has defended his parenting online. When users complained about one of his daughter’s outfits, last year, he wrote on IG: “I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

