The Game recently came to his daughter Cali’s defense on Instagram, in response to criticism of one of her outfits. She rocked a silver mini dress with a white fur coat to Diddy’s twin daughters’ Sweet 16, over the weekend.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a master’s degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture,” he commented on a picture shared by The Shade Room.

LOS ANGELES CA – OCTOBER 19: Rapper The Game attends Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers pre-season basketball game at Staples Center October 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

From there, The Game explained that the dress was his ex, Tiffney Cambridge’s, idea.

“I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week,” he said. “My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height & beautiful.”

He added that she dressed like a “Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday.”

He concluded: “The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration. I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

In addition to Cali, The Game has a son, Harlem Caron, with his ex, Aleska Jordan.

Check out The Game’s post for his daughter below.

[Via]