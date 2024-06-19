The Game Sparks Heated Debate Online After Posting Photos With His Daughter

The Game catches flak for being a loving dad.

The Game always takes pride in being a caring and loving father. However, some people are not seeing that one bit somehow. Not too long ago, the California rapper is a father of three shared some cute family pics with everyone wearing an all-baby blue color scheme. He captioned the collage, "Being a father is definitely what I’m best at." The first photo sees the rapper, along with one of his sons and his daughter, California. However, it is the two that follow that are creating chatter. The debate here is that The Game is getting too intimate with his daughter.

As you can see below, California is sitting in his lap, with two different actions. In the first one, The Game lays a smooch on the cheek. The subsequent image shows him resting his forehead on her shoulder. Seeing upset people in the comments section of the 44-year-old's posts is nothing new. In fact, just about a week ago, the Atlanta Black Star News reported that The Game deleted a ton of photos from his IG, including a touching post showing how proud he was of California for graduating from the 8th grade.

The Game Strives To Be The Best Dad For His Daughter

The people who are having issues with how the lyricist shows loves to his kids are making the argument that he is too inappropriate and intimate with them. Some of the remarks under the post above include: "Guess what? Us girls with no daddy issues and active dad's can still find this weird. They look like a couple". "I’m not gonna lie I thought this was his woman before I read the comments. My Father was in my life and very affectionate but not like this. #strangefruit". However, there are a lot of other users combating these wild assertions. "A lot of y’all didn’t have good relationships with your fathers and it shows. Let that man love on his daughter. She only gets one father and he’s not always gonna be here. I wish I had my daddy to drape my legs across and bother the heck out of. I miss him and wish I had more time".