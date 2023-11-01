The Game’s Daughter Dons Crop Top For Halloween, Critics Suggest Teen Looks “Too Grown For Her Age”

Besides being a legendary rapper, The Game (born Jayceon Terrell Taylor), is also a father of three – two sons, and a daughter. It's hard to deny that the West Coast artist is closest with his little girl, California Dream, as she frequently appears on his Instagram. The pair spend plenty of their free time together as a father-daughter duo, and Game is always full of compliments for the 13-year-old – particularly regarding how beautiful she is. For Halloween today (October 31), the "Hate It Or Love It" hitmaker was proud to show off the teen in her sporty costume of the evening, though not all of his followers approve.

"Happy Halloween or whatever… I don’t know what I did, but the good lord is really paying me back through my only daughter. I love this girl with all my heart," the Compton native gushed. "She is my world…. And as tall, beautiful & as smart as she is…. I miss my little baby who had a lisp & couldn’t dance to save her life lmaooo." According to Cali's dad, this is the first year he allowed her to pick her own costume, which she happily collected from Fashion Nova "with her mom's card."

The Game Reminisces on Halloween's Past with California Dream

While The Game feels that his growing daughter "kept it cute" in her midriff-baring look, haters online beg to differ. "Yeah no. Too grown for her age," one IG user wrote in @hollywoodunlocked's comment section. "13?! Dressed like this?!" another asked in shock. "This is keeping it cute for a 16/17 year old, NOT 13."

"I know millennials not in these comments like y'all didn't sneak crop tops and short skirts out the house and change at your destination," someone else pointed out in California's defense. "How y'all be getting on social acting so holy like we wasn't 13 before?"

Some Express Concern About Teen's Crop Top Costume

"Better to allow it than for her to sneak and change later 🤷🏽‍♀️," one user seeing things from The Game's perspective wrote. Do you think California Dream's crop top costume makes her look too grown? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

