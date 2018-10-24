daughters
- RelationshipsRussell Simmons "Can't Unlove" Daughters Despite "Deadbeat" Allegations"They know that I love them unconditionally," Simmons says of his daughters.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRussell Simmons Says He Can't "Unlove" His Daughters Or Kimora Lee SimmonsHis Tweet comes days after Aoki said she doesn't regret exposing her father for his allegedly abusive behavior.By Caroline Fisher
- GramKirk Franklin Jokes That His Daughters Took All His Money: "Bamboozled Me With Their Voodoo"Kirk Franklin jokes that he can't put any food on the table after taking care of his daughters for Christmas.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFetty Wap Posts Emotional Apology To Girlfriend & Daughters For "Embarrassing" ThemFetty Wap posted a lengthy apology on Instagram to his family for his behavior.By Cole Blake
- GramVanessa Bryant & Daughters Celebrate First Easter Without Kobe & GigiVanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, celebrated their first Easter without Kobe and Gigi since their tragic deaths earlier this year.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureT.I. To His Daughters Following Kobe Bryant's Death: "Please Forgive Me"Tip rushed to remind his family how much he loves them.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWale Talks Parenting, Reveals Struggles With Emotionally Connecting To DaughterHe said it stems from how he was raised, but the way he shows his love may be different than others.By Erika Marie
- MusicJhene Aiko Chills With Big Sean, Kehlani & Daughter Adeya At Family BBQLove always wins.By Chantilly Post
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Has A "Burner" Instagram Account For One Very Important ReasonDad mode. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLori Laughlin's Daughters Will Not Be Returning To USCThe Loughlin daughters are looking to nip a potential controversy in the bud. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriend's Family Deny Getting Money From SingerJoycelyn Savage's family react to her interview with Gayle King.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentEminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Looks Flawless With Her Two PuppiesHailie Scott manages to get a perfect photo with her dogs.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Curvaceous Frame During Shopping Spree With KidsJLo will never NOT rock a crop-top.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentToya Wright Blasts Trolls Calling Her Daughter Ugly: "I’m Sick Of It"Toya Wright has had enough.By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz' Daughter Freestyles To "Mo Bamba" During Campaign To Get Instagram2 Chainz' 10-year-old daughter wants to get Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Daughters Are Pretty Good At Playing The UkuleleA little ukulele session to top off the week. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Cherishes Sweet Moments With Daughters For The Holidays"I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever."By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Dances As Dad Performs In "This Christmas"Chris Brown's daughter is in love as she watches her dad perform on TV.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyEl Chapo's Wife Defends Him As The Victim Of A Violent "Image That Sells"She claims to have never witnessed any illegal dealings.By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Is Ready For Life As A Single Father: "Kim, I Got This"The music mogul is accepting the challenges of his unexpected situation.By Zaynab
- SneakersKanye West Wears Unreleased Yeezys On Daddy-Daughter Date With NorthKanye West rocked some fluorescent Yeezy samples that are yet-to-be-released.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKim Kardashian Shares Sweet Moment As Kanye West Embraces His DaughterKanye West is in love with his daughter, Chicago.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne & Reginae Carter Rap One Of His Older Songs TogetherReginae makes sure not to curse on camera.By Alex Zidel