Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Reaffirm To Co-Parent Their Children Following Official Divorce

Family is coming first for Chance and Kirsten.

With this now set in stone by the court, this now ends a five-year marriage. The two got married in 2019 in Newport Beach, CA after dating from 2012 to 2018. They went on to get engaged that same year. Overall, it's still a bit of shock to us that Chance and Kirsten are calling it quits. We continue to wish them the best though as they navigate this new journey together.

According to the legal documents, they had been living in separate places for six plus months. Ultimately, Corley was the one to finalize the divorce after looking things over. It seems that both were able to make this painful transition as easy as possible. Corley described the terms of the divorce as a "fair and equitable resolution."

"God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you." Thankfully, after officially divorcing a few days ago, they are sticking by this promise to both be in Kensli (9) Marli's (5) lives. However, despite Chance the Rapper and Ms. Corley coming to this conclusion, things are still "irretrievably broken."

The full list of details of Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley's divorce settlement agreement is still private. However, according to AllHipHop, we are learning a very important focus of their plans moving forward. Back in April 2024 , the childhood friends turned partners announced their split after a "period of separation." Corley shared this message to her Instagram Story and later into it, she made it clear that their two daughters were going be raised by the two of them.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.