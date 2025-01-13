Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Reaffirm To Co-Parent Their Children Following Official Divorce

The full list of details of Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley's divorce settlement agreement is still private. However, according to AllHipHop, we are learning a very important focus of their plans moving forward. Back in April 2024, the childhood friends turned partners announced their split after a "period of separation." Corley shared this message to her Instagram Story and later into it, she made it clear that their two daughters were going be raised by the two of them.
"God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you." Thankfully, after officially divorcing a few days ago, they are sticking by this promise to both be in Kensli (9) Marli's (5) lives. However, despite Chance the Rapper and Ms. Corley coming to this conclusion, things are still "irretrievably broken."
Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Are Sticking To Their Word
According to the legal documents, they had been living in separate places for six plus months. Ultimately, Corley was the one to finalize the divorce after looking things over. It seems that both were able to make this painful transition as easy as possible. Corley described the terms of the divorce as a "fair and equitable resolution."
With this now set in stone by the court, this now ends a five-year marriage. The two got married in 2019 in Newport Beach, CA after dating from 2012 to 2018. They went on to get engaged that same year. Overall, it's still a bit of shock to us that Chance and Kirsten are calling it quits. We continue to wish them the best though as they navigate this new journey together.
