Chance The Rapper & Kristen Corley Split After 5 Years Of Marriage: A Relationship Timeline

Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley’s love story was a testament to true and enduring love. Theirs was a love story that transcended the glitz and glamour of the spotlight, grounded in authenticity, resilience, and undeniable chemistry. Since their childhood encounter, the pair had appeared utterly captivated by each other, yet their journey together has encountered its fair share of bumps along the way. Sadly, their love has come to an end with the announcement of their divorce. Let's take a look at the timeline of their relationship.

2003 And 2012: The Genesis Of Love

Long before becoming husband and wife, Chance the Rapper and Kirsten’s romance was already bubbling. Before there were flashing cameras and sold-out shows, the couple were on the rise. Chance and Kirsten’s paths first crossed in 2003 at an office party organized by the real estate firm where his mother was employed.

Little did they know, destiny had woven their lives to meet again almost a decade later. Almost 10 years after their first meeting, they crossed paths once more at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The two subsequently rekindled their connection upon returning to their hometown of Chicago shortly thereafter.

2013-2015: A Love Blooming

It appears that the couple began their relationship in early 2013. In an interview featured in Oyster's September 2013 edition, Chance The Rapper asserted that he and Kirsten had been in a relationship for several years, prompting his manager, Pat Corcoran, to clarify that they had only been dating for six months. Nonetheless, in 2015, Chance and Kirsten welcomed their first child together. Their daughter Kensli Bennett was born on September 20, 2015.

2016-2017: The Highs And Lows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley depart The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images)

As with any relationship, Chance the Rapper and his wife’s journey has seen its share of highs and lows. In February 2016, the couple broke up, and matters took a significant turn. As per records acquired by the Chicago Tribune, Kirsten purportedly submitted legal paperwork petitioning the court to officially recognize Chance as Kensli's father and to maintain sole guardianship of their daughter. She also reportedly requested Chance to cover child support expenses, encompassing costs associated with pregnancy, delivery, and legal fees. This marked the onset of a custody and child support dispute. However, they eventually reached a court-mediated agreement that prioritized their daughter's well-being in early 2017. Subsequently, the couple settled their differences out of court and reunited.

2018: Chance The Rapper Asks Kirsten To Be His Wife

On July 4, 2018, Chance proposed to Kirsten during a backyard barbecue surrounded by family and friends. The moment was captured on video and shared with the world, showcasing Chance's genuine love and admiration for Kirsten. It was a heartfelt declaration of commitment, marking a pivotal moment in their journey together. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chance confessed that it was fellow rapper Offset who encouraged him to propose. “I met 'Set at a party at French Montana's house,” he said. “We were all in the backyard, and he pulled me to the side, and he told me that he and Cardi B had just got married in the backyard. He was like, 'Yo, you need to take care of business,' and I came back home, and I proposed two months later.”

2019: Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Become Husband And Wife

The couple officially tied the knot on March 9, 2019, exchanging vows in a beautiful ceremony at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. Their daughter, Kensli, served as the flower girl. Also, several notable celebrity guests such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle graced the occasion. Months after their wedding, the couple shared news that they had welcomed their second child, Marli, into the world.

Following Marli's arrival, Chance The Rapper made the heartfelt decision to postpone his tour to prioritize spending quality time with his wife and kids. He explained his decision in an Instagram post, stating: “When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two, I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli.”

2023: A Controversial Spectacle

In April 2023, Chance The Rapper went to Jamaica to partake in their vibrant Carnival celebrations. While immersing himself in the local customs, he was caught on video engaging in a dance with a woman. Specifically, he allowed the woman to twerk on him, as he playfully tapped her butt while holding onto his drink. This incident sparked a debate on the internet regarding its appropriateness, especially since Chance was a married man. Shortly after, Corley shared a quote from Maya Angelou’s Letter To My Daughter which many interpreted as a public response to the debacle. However, a representative for the couple spoke to TMZ and assured everyone that all was good between the two. “Everyone has their moments, but they're all good,” they said.

2024: Chance The Rapper And His Wife Call It Quits

In April 2024, the couple disclosed that they had parted ways and chosen to initiate divorce proceedings. In a joint statement posted on their Instagram stories, the two revealed their decision to say goodbye. They wrote: “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you, Chance & Kirsten.”

