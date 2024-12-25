Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley's Relationship: From Childhood Crush To Divorce

The couple announced their separation earlier this year before filing for divorce.

All good things come to an end, and unfortunately, that appears true in regard to Chance The Rapper’s marriage. He and Kristen Corley tied the knot in 2019 during a star-studded ceremony that included guests like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Dave Chappelle. From the outside looking in, the couple appeared to be living in a fairy tale. They welcomed two children, and the release of Chance’s debut album, The Big Day, marked a celebration of their union.

However, in the years that followed, the relationship that encapsulated a poignant narrative of young love transforming into a lifelong bond began to crumble behind the scenes. Earlier this year, the couple announced their separation, and before the holidays, they confirmed the dissolution of their marriage as Corley filed for divorce. Below, we’re diving into a brief history of the couple, from meeting when they were kids to the present.

Initial Encounter At A Family Gathering in 2003

In a storytime shared on his Instagram in March 2019, just months before his wedding, Chance revealed that he and Kristen Corley met when they were 9 years old at a Christmas party for his mom’s work. The rapper revealed that Corley delivered a lively performance of a Destiny’s Child song that left him in awe. His father tried to get him to show off his dance moves too but Chance admitted, “Young me was shy.”

“[My dad] nudges me again. ‘Son go out there and show em what you got.’ This wasn’t the time or place. Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain’t wanna jump the gun,” he said, revealing that he “never even introduced myself.” “16 years later it’s happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is destiny.”

Reconnection And the Onset of Romance In 2012

Nearly a decade later, the couple reconnected at South By Southwest in Austin, TX. Chance revealed on Twitter/X that he had not seen her since that Christmas party. This period coincided with Chance’s rise in the music industry, propelled by the success of Acid Rap the following year. However, Chance said that during this time, they “connected the dots” when they were both in Chicago.

The Birth Of Their First Child, Kensli, In 2015

2015 marked a major milestone in their lives as Chance and Kirsten welcomed their daughter Kensli. The rapper confirmed that he and Kirsten welcomed their daughter Kensli to the world. Chance kept photos of his daughter private for a while. However, he did share a heartfelt message once she was born alongside a photo of a hospital wristband.

“I got to take my child home,” he wrote. “I love this time in my life, and I've learned to love better because of it. I wanted make a grandiose and poetic statement with her weight and size and DOB to show how much this means to me, but I think it'd be more appropriate and fatherly of me to just say thanks to those who helped us during this pregnancy, and ask for a little privacy in this time for me and my new family to get settled.”

A Brief Period Of Separation In 2016

Despite the news of their daughter’s birth, the couple hit a rough patch in 2016 when news broke that Kirsten filed a petition to ask the Cook County Circuit Court to establish Chance as the father of Kensli and receive child support. The couple later came to an agreement, settled outside of court, as the two were reportedly living separately and co-parenting their daughter. However, Chance refuted some of the reports surrounding the article.

Engagement & Public Celebration In 2018

The couple reconciled the following year and Chance The Rapper popped the question during a family gathering in Chicago–a moment that was shared across social media. During a Fourth of July party with friends and family, Chance popped the question before their daughter ran up to them in celebration. Interestingly enough, it was Offset who encouraged Chance to propose. During a conversation with Ellen Degeneres, Chance revealed that the former Migos member recalled how he asked Cardi B to marry him before pushing the Chicago artist to handle business on the family front.

A Lavish Wedding In March 2019

The couple's wedding, held on March 9, 2019, at the opulent Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California, was a celebration attended by close friends, family, and notable figures, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The private ceremony marked the beginning of their journey as husband and wife, which undoubtedly had an influence on Chance The Rapper’s music, as heard on his album, The Big Day.

Expanding Their Family: Marli’s Arrival in 2019

In August 2019, the couple’s family expanded with the birth of their second daughter, Marli Grace Bennett. Kirsten shared the news on her Instagram page with a photo of the child in a onesie that read, “I Am Who He Says I Am.” Corley captioned the post, “Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here. (She arrived August 29th).”

Trouble In Paradise

In early 2023, things began to seem a bit rocky between the two. It began after Chance was spotted dancing with a woman at Jamaica's Carnaval festival but it was a post from Corley that raised eyebrows. Kirsten shared an excerpt from Maya Angelou that described the importance of growing up, and how some fail to do so.

“Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That's the truth of it. They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up. Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It's serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed,” the quote reads.

In what appeared to be a response, Chance The Rapper shared a video to his Instagram of Bill Burr’s stand-up routine where he talked about his relationship with his wife. “I love everything about being f*ckin’ married but I’ll tell you this right now, we do fight a lot,” Burr said in the clip. “We do argue all the time. If I learned anything in five years of being married is we’re always working on me.”

Formal Separation In April 2024

In a joint statement issued in April 2024, the couple announced their separation. After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," they wrote in a statement on Instagram Stories. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together… God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

The Divorce Filing