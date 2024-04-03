Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorce News Comes "After A Period Of Separation"

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley tied the knot on March 9, 2019. Though they make a beautiful couple, their union has been called into question on more than one occasion. In late 2022, the couple was in the headlines as social media sleuths uncovered an NSFW video involving a transgender person in the "Cocoa Butter Kisses" hitmaker's likes. Corley clapped back at trolls in wake of that drama, and around the same time the recording artist confirmed that he had to put in serious work to keep his marriage strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite all the praise the Rapper has given his other half in his music through the years, his actions in real-time have sometimes suggested he still likes to be free and have fun. While at Carnival in 2023, a video of the 30-year-old being twerked on by a bodacious woman while his wife was nowhere to be seen went viral. This caused tensions to rise between them, and people began speculating that trouble was afoot in paradise. It seems they might've been right, as Corley confirmed her split from Chance on Wednesday (April 3) via Instagram.

Kirsten Corley Confirms Her Split From Chance the Rapper

@kirstencorleybennett/Instagram Story

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at a decision to part ways," the mother of two wrote. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," Corley's statement concluded.

It seems Chance the Rapper's life is all about change lately, and the themes are even coming through in his music. In a snippet shared online last month, the 30-year-old speaks about Americans starting a revolution rather than voting in the upcoming election. Read all about that at the link below, and let us know if you're surprised about Kirsten Corley's divorce announcement in the comments.

