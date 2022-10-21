Internet sleuths were back at it this week and their snooping caused Chance The Rapper to become a target. Twitter is a platform that maximizes the visibility of its users; if you like a tweet, it can be then seen by your followers on their timelines, but if someone wanted to be nosy, they would just look through your “likes.” This is what happened to Chance, and Twitter users saw that the rapper seemingly “liked” an explicit pornography post involving a transgender person.

This discovery caused social media to erupt with memes and hot takes, but a video shared by GossipOfTheCity shows Chance The Rapper’s wife, Kirsten Bennett, allegedly addressing the controversy.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Y’all really be reaching,” she said. “And he’s never gonna address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night last night—not last night, the night before last until late. We were celebrating. So, sometimes, sh*t happens on accident.”

She concluded the clip by adding, “So, all of y’all little trolls coming for my page that are getting blocked, y’all can go to hell.”

Chance The Rapper's wife seeing his likes on Twitter pic.twitter.com/YpgMujl4OE — Feat Nicki Minaj 🅴 (@FeatNickiMinaj) October 20, 2022

People have used this viral moment to be exceptionally cruel to Chance and his wife. The couple has often endured vitriol from trolls, especially as Chance boasts about how much he loves Kirsten in his music.

