twitter likes
- GossipDDG Might've Shaded Halle Bailey's Parenting With Twitter Like, Fans Theorize"Men care about the upbringing of children more than women do," the tweet that the Michigan native liked reads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Likes Drake Shade Tweet Amid Beef RumorsBy Ben Mock
- GramChance The Rapper's Wife Clears Up Twitter Porn "Like" ControversyBy Erika Marie
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Disses Jamaicans With Liked "Coconut Stand" TweetSha'Carri Richardson "liked" a rude tweet about Jamaicans following her loss at the Prefontaine Classic.By Alex Zidel